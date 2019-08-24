press release: Toronto singer-songwriter and fingerstyle guitarist Shawna Caspi performs at Pied Beauty Farm in Stoughton, Wisconsin (1390 Washington Rd) on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Picnic at 6:00pm. Show at 7:30pm. Admission is a suggested donation of $15. Contact Josh and Kerstin Mabie for more information and to RSVP: piedbeautyfarm@gmail.com.

This is Shawna’s first time ever in Wisconsin and the barn at Pied Beauty is a unique space for this intimate performance. Shawna has been on the road throughout Canada and the USA for the past two years in support of her fourth album, Forest Fire. In March, she spent three weeks at a songwriting residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in Alberta and she has lots of new songs to share.

Shawna has played at the Blue Skies Music Festival, the Ottawa Grassroots Festival, the Shelter Valley Folk Festival, the Kingsville Folk Music Festival, the Home County Music & Art Festival, and the Summerfolk Festival in Ontario, ArtsWells in British Columbia, and the Deep Roots Music Festival and Harmony Bazaar Festival in Nova Scotia, as well as concert series including the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse in Franklin, Massachusetts, Six String Concerts in Columbus, Ohio, FolkStage in Chicago, the me&thee coffeehouse in Marblehead, Massachusetts, and John Platt’s On Your Radar in New York City.

Her song Not So Silent won the Silver Award in the Folk/Acoustic category of the Mid-Atlantic Song Contest in Washington, D.C, and she was presented with the prestigious Director's Award, recognizing her collective body of work as a songwriter.

Over the past five years, Shawna has also been creating landscape paintings of places that she sees when she’s on tour and has sold over two hundred paintings to date. Her original paintings were featured in the cover art of her last two albums.

Full details are available on her website at www.shawnacaspi.com.