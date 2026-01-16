media release: Join Madison College's SOUL Affinity Group for the Dzigbodi Akyea Art Scholarship art exhibit, which honors the countless ways Black women have shaped our communities, culture and future.

The community is invited to the Feb. 6 opening ceremony for gallery viewing, networking and appetizers.

This year’s exhibit theme, She Carried Us: Legacies of Labor, Love and Liberation, celebrates both the visible and invisible labor that sustains generations, the love that nurtures families and movements, and the ongoing fight for liberation that continues to transform our world. Through creative, communal and revolutionary work, Black women shape communities, nurture generations and challenge systems.

One of Madison College’s most popular events, the exhibit honors longtime academic advisor Dzigbodi Akyea and helps support the Dzigbodi Akyea Scholarship for Black students pursuing a Liberal Arts program at Madison College. Learn more at: www.supportmadisoncollege.org/dzigbodi-akyea-memorial-scholarship

Exhibit on view Feb. 2- Feb. 27, Madison College Art Gallery, Mezzanine, Truax Building, Room A1005, 1701 Wright St., Madison, WI 53704. Guest parking in visitor and student lots.

5th Annual Dzigbodi Akyea Art Show and Scholarship Celebration takes place Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 (Opening ceremony 5:30–6:30 p.m.; networking & appetizers 6:30–7:15 p.m.; Gallery Viewing 7:15–8 p.m.)