media release: If you are a Dungeons and Dragons fan, then you don't want to miss "She Kills Monsters" at Madison College's Mitby Theater. Folks of all ages will enjoy the extensive fight scenes, sharp humor and touching story that relates to the geek, warrior and sibling in all of us.

Agnes just lost her parents and teenage sister, Tilly, in a tragic accident. She regrets her lack of connection with Tilly and discovers her sister was active in a gaming community and left behind some unfinished business. Agnes decides to join the game and finish what Tilly has started.

The play runs Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 6, Fridays and Saturdays - play begins at 7:30 p.m.;Sundays - play starts at 2 p.m., at Madison College Mitby Theater, 1701 Wright St.

TICKETS

FREE - Madison College students with OneCard

$12 - Seniors and youth

$15 - Adults

Reserve tickets at madisoncollegetheater.org

*Not recommended for kids under 13