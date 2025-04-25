7 pm on 4/25, 2 and 7 pm on 4/26 and 2 pm, 4/27.

Qui Nguyen's spirited play about finding your real and metaphorical families, as well as yourself, through Dungeons & Dragons," said the New York Times

Oregon Straw Hat Players announces tickets sales are open for the April 25-27, 2025 performances of Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters”

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games written by Qui Nguyen. The play tells the story of Agnes Evans and her journey through processing the sudden and tragic death of her sister, Tilly. By immersing herself in Tilly’s world of fantasy role-playing games, Agnes transforms her grief into a journey of self-discovery, healing, and connection.

Director Evelyn Becker is thrilled to bring this story to life in partnership with a cast of dedicated talented South Central Wisconsin actors and production team. Performances are happening inside the historic Brooklyn Community Center, 102 North Rutland Avenue Brooklyn, WI. Tickets are $17.00 and available at oshponline.org.

OSHP is a 501 c (3) providing amateur theatre in and for the Oregon community, offering opportunities to participate voluntarily in all production processes, striving for excellence while stressing enjoyment and entertainment, and welcoming all those who choose to associate with the Oregon area.