media release: It's been 3 years since #SheBelongs was born, and two years since our critically acclaimed documentary debuted. We are so excited to bring this special film to our friends in Madison, Wisconsin, and celebrate this milestone. Come join us at Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie on February 25, 2026!

Our first documentary film beautifully captures the journey of 22 special teenage footballers who owned their power and launched #SheBelongs onto the world stage with our message of opportunity and inclusion.

If you’re tired of waiting for the world to get it right and want to build something better for the next generation right here, right now, show up for this special screening!

Right after the film engage in discussion with three powerful Madison women as they explore what we ALL can do to make a safer, more equitable, and more prosperous world for ALL young women.