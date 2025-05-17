media release: In conjunction with Corpus, an exhibition by Anamika Singh, come view Singh’s related film Sheetla (24 minutes, 2025) in the Chazen Auditorium. The film follows the Hindi language daily journal Jan Morcha and its role in reporting the highly contested desecration of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, Faizabad in 1992. Singh titled the film in honor of her grand uncle, Sheetla Singh, a prominent editor, journalist and union leader in north India.

Choose from four screening times/dates: May 17 at 1:30pm, May 28 at 5:00pm, June 14 at 1:30pm, and June 25 at 5:00pm.