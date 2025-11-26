Free.

media release: Shekinah King singer, Songwriter, Keyboardist, and solo artist, lead vocals for Madison Based Blues band Alpha Romeo, and Lead vocals for the Waunakee Project Brave Band. Shekinah King released “I Got it From My Mom” in May of 2022, on all major streaming platforms, and a music video to go with it. “I Got It From My Mom” won the 2022 Madison Area Music Awards pop song of the year. Shekinah would rather be singing than almost anything else. Growing up in church cultivated a deep love for music and a passion for what she does. You can find her singing and pursuing what she loves throughout Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. She pulls inspiration from a wide variety of musical influences. People often compare her voice to Pink, Kelly Clarkson, or Adele. Shekinah performs over 1,500 songs from many decades and genres as some originals. She is currently recording her debut EP which will be released in 2023. You can find Shekinah King in your favorite wineries, bars, restaurants, churches, and special events singing her heart out and putting a new spin on your favorite tunes.