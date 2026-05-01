× Expand courtesy Shekinah King Shekinah King behind a keyboard. Shekinah King

media release: Celebrate the bounty of the season with a Harvest Celebration at Cave of the Mounds! Delightful farm-to-table experience featuring locally-sourced snacks that capture the flavors of autumn. Then step into the enchanting atmosphere of the cave and enjoy LIVE MUSIC from Shekinah King resonating through the natural acoustics of the cave. Join us for this special event that combines the beauty of nature, the taste of the harvest, and the magic of music inside one of Wisconsin’s most extraordinary settings.

$44.99.