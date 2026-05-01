Shekinah King
Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Road, Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
courtesy Shekinah King
Shekinah King behind a keyboard.
Shekinah King
media release: Celebrate the bounty of the season with a Harvest Celebration at Cave of the Mounds! Delightful farm-to-table experience featuring locally-sourced snacks that capture the flavors of autumn. Then step into the enchanting atmosphere of the cave and enjoy LIVE MUSIC from Shekinah King resonating through the natural acoustics of the cave. Join us for this special event that combines the beauty of nature, the taste of the harvest, and the magic of music inside one of Wisconsin’s most extraordinary settings.
$44.99.
- Cave after Dark is a series of events, each of which includes entry to the cave, one complimentary drink, appetizers & souvenir photo.
- Age 21+, ID must be presented upon check-in. Tickets are non-refundable, but are transferable with at least 24 hours' notice.