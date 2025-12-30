× Expand courtesy Shekinah King A close-up of Shekinah King. Shekinah King

media release: Shekinah King is a talented pianist with a passion for creating beautiful melodies.Her exceptional vocal range and ability to connect with her audience through her music make her performances unforgettable. Her talent as a songwriter has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious 2022 Pop Song of the Year award from the Madison Area Music Awards. In addition to her songwriting skills, Shekinah covers hundreds of songs, spanning decades, from a variety of popular artists like Adele, Coldplay, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, Billy Joel, Bob Segar and Johnny Cash.

Whether she's performing at a large concert venue or an intimate gathering, Shekinah has the versatility to provide the perfect soundtrack for any occasion. With her impressive musical abilities and infectious energy, Shekinah King is a rising star in the music industry who is sure to captivate audiences for years to come.