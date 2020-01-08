Shelter from the Storm Fundraiser

press release: Ian’s Pizza and Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue are teaming up to raise some ‘dough’ for the animals in our community.

Stop in at the Ian’s Pizza Garver location anytime between 5pm and 10pm. Bring a flyer in hand or a digital copy – which can be found on our website or facebook page and Ian’s will donate a portion of your purchase to Shelter from the Storm Animal Rescue! It’s that easy!

Concerned about staying on top of your New Year’s resolution? Ian’s Pizza also has amazing salads!