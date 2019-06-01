Shelter from the Storm Involvement Fair

press release: S helter from the Storm Animal Rescue, 1602 Blossom Lane, is kicking off our new open hours at the shelter on June 1! Come by and learn how we help our community and how you can too!

We will have booths set up with information about volunteering, fostering, adopting, sponsorships, employment opportunities and much more! We will also have adoptable animals (of course), snacks, drinks, raffles, and a training booth with Local Training and Adventure, where you can learn about basic dog training and see demos.

We also have some special fur babies coming to join us! Check out our Facebook event page for pictures and more details! Let us know you’re going and share with friends!

Facebook Event Page: SFTS Involvement Fair