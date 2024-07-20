Shelter from the Storm Meet & Greet

media release: ​ Stop by the Middleton Public Library to “Meet and Greet" some adoptable cats from Madison's Shelter From the Storm animal shelter.

This event will be located in the Main Level Corner Conference Room of the library.

Please note: Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver to enter the “Meet and Greet” space. Also, library staff will be limiting the number of people who enter the “Meet and Greet” space at one time so there may be a short wait.

Cat adoptions will not take place during this library event. Visit www.sftsrescue.org to learn more about Shelter From the Storm's adoption process and to see all of the animals up for adoption.