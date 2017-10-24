RSVP for Sheltered by Silence

press release: Offered by Holy Wisdom Monastery Sunday Assembly and Spiritual Deepening Council members Claudia Greco, David McKee, Beth O’Brien, and Leora Weitzman, the day will be shaped by brief presentations, centering prayer, contemplative dialogue, and time for stillness and (if desired) solitude.

David and Leora will speak about the transformation possible through silence, including reimagining unwanted experiences as graced pathways of inner growth. Spiritual guides Claudia and Beth will offer a small number of pre-arranged sessions. Most of all, the indwelling Spirit in participants, individually and collectively, will lead the way. That’s you! Come and find out how the Spirit speaks to you in the stillness. Lunch is included.

November 7, 2017,9:00 am - 3:30 pm

Cost: $98