SAAV Fundraiser

media release: Delta Beer Lab is excited to announce that they are partnering with Sheltering Animals of Abuse Victims (SAAV) this October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to raise money and awareness about the link between domestic violence and animal cruelty. To date, Delta Beer Lab has donated more than $200k to their monthly Nonprofit Partners.

"We're excited to partner with SAAV and put a spotlight on the important work they're doing,” said Delta Beer Lab Community Engagement Coordinator Andrew Thomas. “By providing safe harbor for beloved animals, SAAV empowers human victims of domestic violence to exit abusive relationships."

For over 20 years, Sheltering Animals of Abuse Victims has served as a lifeline in Dane County by providing temporary, confidential refuge for animals so that domestic abuse victims can seek safety for themselves without fear of leaving their beloved animals behind.

“We are grateful to partner with Delta Beer Lab this National Domestic Violence Awareness Month to raise awareness about the link between domestic violence and animal cruelty,” said SAAV co-founder Megan Senatori. “Research confirms that abusers routinely exploit a victim’s bond with their animals by threatening, harming, or even killing their animals to exercise power and control. Countless victims stay in harm’s way to try to protect the animals in their family. We’re here as a safety net, to ensure that both human and animal survivors of domestic abuse can find safety.”

The general public is highly encouraged to come to Delta Beer Lab’s Nonprofit Partner kick-off this Wednesday, October 4, 4:30-6:00 pm where the SAAV Board and volunteers will be on hand to share information about their work and how folx can get involved with their mission.

*Delta Beer Lab serves as a community destination and brewery. Beer has brought people together for hundreds of years, and our Social Laboratory / Taproom is welcoming to all. We strive to expand community through quality, local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation.