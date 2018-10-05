Sheltering Animals of Abuse Victims Reception

press release: Please join Sheltering Animals of Abuse Victims in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the University Club in Madison, on Friday, October 5, 2018, for an all-day conference focusing on the link between family violence and animal cruelty.

The conference is designed for professionals, including: lawyers, veterinarians, domestic abuse advocates, law enforcement, humane officers, social workers and other advocates. Continuing education credits available for veterinarians, veterinary technicians and humane officers. Continuing education credits for social workers and lawyers to be applied for.

Keynote address, Healing the After Effects of Trauma in People and Dogs, will be given by Dr. Patricia McConnell during the reception. The reception will be held from 4:30-6:30 pm. Dr. McConnell is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist (CAAB) who is known worldwide as an expert on canine and feline behavior and dog training, and for her engaging and knowledgeable dog training books, DVDs and seminars.

Dr. McConnell will also be available for signing her book, The Education of Will: Healing a Dog, Facing My Fears, Reclaiming My Life.

For more information, please visit www.saavprogram.org/conference.

Professionals - Conference & Reception: $125 | Conference only: $99

Students - Conference & Reception: $49

Public - Reception only (includes keynote address and book signing with Dr. Patricia McConnell): $25

*Conference proceeds to benefit SAAV. Students must provide school affiliation and contact information to receive reduced pricing.