ONLINE: Sheltering with Poems

press release:  Eleven poets bring their contributions from the new collection, Sheltering with Poems, in an evening of poetry hosted by Angela Voras-Hills! Sheltering is a collection of poems written during and about the year of COVID quarantine.

About Sheltering with Poems

Sheltering with Poems, is an anthology of 98 poems from 74 Wisconsin writers co-published by the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets and Bent Paddle Press. 

Readers for the livestream include: Marilyn Annucci, Jo Balistreri, Callen Harty, Mark Kraushaar, Eileen Mattman, Richard Merelman, Margaret Rozga, Shoshauna Shy, Alison Townsend, Lisa Vihos and Beth Ann Workmakster

Info

