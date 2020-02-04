press release: Entirely New Production, accompanied by Shen Yun Orchestra

Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a rich heritage through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away!

“The 8th wonder of the world. People have no idea what they’re missing until they come here and see the show.” — Joe Heard, former White House photographer

Shen Yun 2020

TUE, FEB 4 - WED, FEB 5, 2020

OVERTURE HALL: $84 - $184