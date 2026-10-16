media release: Join Ho-Chunk elder and writer, Sherman Funmaker, as he presents his original poetry and stories from his book published this year by Wisconsin Historical Society, Bear Tracks: Memories of a Ho-Chunk Elder. After the reading, Funmaker will welcome questions about his work for a fun and engaging conversation.

No registration required. All ages welcome!

About the presenter: Sherman Funmaker was born in Black River Falls as a Bear Clan member and raised in Wisconsin. He is one of 11 children of Adam and Doris Stacy Funmaker. He is a graduate of UW/ Baraboo with an English Degree, and he also attended the University of New Mexico in 2007. He has been writing since 2006 and his first book was published by the Wisconsin State Historical Society in February 2026.

Part of the Teejop & Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and made possible thanks to the Friends of Madison Public Library. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.