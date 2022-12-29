media release:

About the book… It is a unique collection of poetry, written to uplift, motivate and inspire… Who ever reads this book. This book I dedicated to my Son who lost has battle with addiction, just over one year ago. The last conversation we shared was of him telling me to stop waiting and finish the book. Well… The Student became the Teacher… I finished The Book!.

About the Author: Spent most of my life in Illinois. I have now been a Fort Atkinson Wisconsin resident for 20 plus years. I love the small town living and the brotherly/sisterly love shown to neighbors as well as strangers. I am a single father, I work for and champion individuals with disabilities. I write poetry, songs and now books. I have performed as a rap artist, owned and operated a local talent music production company, I have been involved with programs that centered on mentoring young adults, I have coached pee wee league football and I’ve done some motivational speaking engagements. This Book was written from my spiritual energy and the words put together in the way I received them. I Self Published this Book, to honor the integrity and rawness of each message. “UNTAMED” Make no mistake, these are messages that will relate to some aspect of Your life, from one day to the next. Or should I say, Every Day That Ends In “Y”… “LET’S GET MOTIVATED”!!! - Sherman Lyons