media release: THE FRIENDS OF HARTMAYER NATURAL AREA AND THE SHERMAN NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION'S PLANNING GOALS FOR MADISON'S NEW HARTMEYER ROTH PARK

(located between North Sherman Avenue and the old Oscar Mayer plant behind the old Esquire Club)

Thursday, May 21, Warner Park Community Center, 5:00 pm

Please join us for our combined Sherman Neighborhood Association and Friends of Hartmayer Natural Area meeting on Thursday, May 21, at 5:00 pm at the Warner Park Community Center. At the meeting, the group will discuss a new option for the park as well as the City's two proposed options.

Madison's new Hartmeyer Roth Park, zoned Conservancy District, and the remaining 15-acre half of the 30-acre historical wetland and natural area, is a fully functioning urban wetland nestled near the heart of the City and also includes a confirmed burial mound site that demands appropriate quiet respect, signage, and usage of the park. This wetland is prone to flooding even in the more upland areas. This wetland is important in helping manage flooding in our neighborhood and reducing the contamination in the ground. The nearest existing Conservation Park is 3 miles away, adjacent to wealthier suburban neighborhoods. It is critical to protect this as a natural area to give lower-income residents of the near east and north side neighborhoods, schools, and kids their own nearby small Conservation Park with beautiful nature, birds, and wildlife to enjoy and study within an easy, safe walking and biking distance.

Although zoned as a conservancy, the City has proposed 2 plan options that would, in essence, destroy this wetland's functionality. The City's plans for this park currently include a playground next to an indigenous mound, a picnic area, a boardwalk that intrudes into the middle of the wetland, and a paved path through the upland area where coyotes are known to den.

It is critical to protect this park's biodiversity; not allow dogs, even on a leash, in the park; and not allow active sports, intense lighting, or noise. We understand the need for public access and enjoyment; therefore, there should be accessible paths along the north and west park street borders in addition to the city bike path along the east border, and small mowed areas and observation decks along the border paths with benches and interpretive signage for enjoyment of nature and quiet relaxation for mental and physical health and stress reduction. No paths should intrude into the wetland and upland natural areas or be paved.

The apartments nearby have a playground, a pool, and several dog release areas. Taking this natural park space for a public playground within less than a block would be redundant and would lose precious upland needed to sustain a healthy wetland ecosystem.

To support this natural area, please send an email with a note in your own words to:

City Council: allalders@cityofmadison.com

Madison Parks Department: lzzy Wild, Project Manager, iwilde@cityofmadison.com

Madison Parks Commission: pacommission@cityofmadison.com