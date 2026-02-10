Sherman, North Sherman and McGuire Reconstruction

media release: A public information meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., March 16, 2026, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

The city is planning reconstruction of Sherman Ave from McGuire St to N. Sherman Ave/Fordem Ave, N. Sherman Ave/Fordem Ave from Northfield Pl to Erie Ct, and McGuire St from Sherman Ave to Fordem Ave in 2026. The project improvements include replacement of sanitary sewer main and laterals, storm sewer main, water main and services, existing pavement and pavement base, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, pavement markings, and street lights.

Project Limits