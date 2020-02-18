press release: The city of Madison Parks Division is holding a public input meeting regarding the future of the basketball court at Sherman Village Park. The existing court is at the end of its lifespan and due for replacement. At this meeting, City staff will present information and will seek comments from the public on the future of the court. This meeting will be held at the below time and location:

Tuesday, February 18 at 6:15 P.M., Gompers Elementary School Cafeteria, 1502 Wyoming Way

You are invited to attend this meeting to provide comments or input on the proposed project. If you have questions or comments but are unable to attend the meeting, please contact Corey Stelljes at (608) 266-6518 or cstelljes@cityofmadison.com. A project webpage can be found at: https://www.cityofmadison.com/parks/projects/sherman-village-park-basketball-court-replacement