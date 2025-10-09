media release: Make It Make Sense Comedy Tour

Sherri Shepherd is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and best-selling author. She hosts the nationally syndicated talk show SHERRI, where her warmth and fiery humor shine through her topical headlines, celebrity interviews, comedy, and uplifting stories. Recently, she co-starred in Tyler Perry’s acclaimed film STRAW and is preparing to release her first children’s book, The Sunshine Queens. A multiple NAACP Image Award winner, Sherri has also earned recognition for her hit podcast Two Funny Mamas, co-hosted with Kym Whitley. Her career spans three decades across television, film, Broadway, and stand-up comedy, with memorable roles in 30 Rock, Friends, Mr. Iglesias, Trial & Error, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Jamie Foxx Show and Beauty Shop. On stage, she tours nationwide as a stand-up comic, both solo and alongside Whitley in their comedy show Two Funny Mamas. Beyond entertainment, Shepherd is a dedicated advocate for inclusivity, representation, and children with special needs.