Shifting Perspectives
Primrose Retreat, Verona 1261 County Road U, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Six members of the ensemble Shifting Perspectives.
Shifting Perspectives
media release: Picnic begins at 6:00pm, Performance begins at 7:00pm
$15 suggested donation at the door, Reservations Encouraged
The Barn at Primrose Retreat
1261 County Rd. U
Verona, WI 53593
Six artists come together to create an evening of improvisation and collaboration, weaving their diverse art forms into a tapestry of playful and poignant encounters. Each performance unfolds with shifting combinations of tap, dance, piano, saxophone, guitar, and voice—offering fresh perspectives and spontaneous interplay.
At the heart of Shifting Perspectives is improvisation: exploring listening, leading, following, arranging and re-arranging, while reflecting the complexities of today’s world. Though each artist contributes a distinct background and perspective, common themes emerge through their dialogue in sound, rhythm, and movement.
The audience will be seated in the round, fostering an intimate atmosphere that invites not only witnessing but also a sense of shared participation in a collective journey.
Featuring Shifting Perspectives
Katherine Kramer (tap)
Sally de Broux (vocals)
Leah Reinardy (piano)
Sean Frenzel (tap)
Abby Taylor (dance)
Austin Cebulske (saxophone, guitar)