media release: In collaboration with LAB^4 Community Curators at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, join us for Shifting Perspectives, an improvisational performance by six dancers and musicians, on Thursday, May 29, 7:30pm. Free admission.

Performing together for the first time, six artists collaborate within a structure designed to encourage a variety of playful and poignant encounters, each with different combinations of their chosen art forms: saxophonist, vocalist, dancer, pianist, tap dancer. Improvisation is at the heart of this collaboration, exploring shifting perspectives, arrangements, re-arrangements, listening, leading, following, all within the context of today’s world.

Performers: Katherine Kramer (tap, movement, vocals, composition), Sally DeBroux (vocals, composition), Leah Reinardy (piano, melodica), Sean Frenzel (tap), Abby Taylor (movement, vocals), Austin Cebulske (saxophone, guitar)