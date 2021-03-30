ONLINE: Shifting Towards Joy

media release: As the pandemic continues on and we’re expected to focus more and more energy on taking care of those around us while maintaining our own professional and personal lives in a virtual environment, it’s no question that life can feel hard some days. But we have what it takes to reclaim our joy! Join us on March 30 from 12-1 pm to learn how to create intentional joy in all aspects of your life – regardless of what’s going on in the world around you. Led by Women United Council Members Tina Paulus Krause and Katy Chryst, this workshop will help you find a healthier outlook and encourage you to find joy in new places.

Women United is a diverse, vibrant community, bound together by a powerful sense of belonging – to each other, to our mission and our community. Women United members fight for the education of every child in Dane County. This local network of more than 800 individuals is an emerging force, investing in and advocating for quality educational experiences from early childhood through high school.