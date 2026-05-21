media release: Community members are invited to take part in Dakota’s collaborative art project Shímásání Bila’ (My Grandmother’s Hand) by creating photogram prints on silk organza—contributing to a large, evolving patchwork quilt.

Visitors are encouraged to bring in items from their surroundings or home to create a photogram by placing objects on top of fabric treated with UV-sensitive dye. Objects can include items from their surroundings, such as plants, fauna, and found materials, or personal objects that evoke memories or stories about their mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, or daughter.

The aim is to highlight both the importance of creating with our hands and the memories these objects hold. Join us!