Shinedown, Coheed & Cambria, Black Stone Cherry, DJ Rock Feed

media release: One of the biggest bands in the world, Shinedown, have announced they will be releasing their brand new studio album EI8HT on May 29 (via Atlantic Records) and have released new song “Safe And Sound.” In addition, they have announced their massive Dance Kid Dance Act II World Tour, taking the band to 11 countries across 54 dates, including stops throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe at some of the world’s biggest venues.

On the new album, upcoming world tour, and working with longtime bandmate & producer of the record Eric Bass, Brent Smith said: “This album is over a year in the making. Without question as a band we pushed ourselves like never before. Especially when it comes to Eric. Myself, Zach, and Barry are so honored to create, and work with such an extraordinary producer, engineer, mixer, songwriter, musician, performer, and band mate. We are so excited to finally announce our 8th Studio album titled EI8HT alongside our Dance Kid Dance Act ll World Tour.”

He continued and described the new song "Safe and Sound" with: "Safe and Sound is about reminding the competition what they are dealing with one by one."

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Brent smith spoke on the creation of the album, his family and what fans can expect from the new body of work.

Joining Shinedown on the massive worldwide tour will be Coheed and Camrbia, Black Stone Cherry, From Ashes to New, DJ Rock Feed and Those Damn Crows on various dates. North American tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 20, at 10am local time and European and United Kingdom tickets go on sale Friday, February 27th at 10am local time with various onsales earlier in the week for all markets. See full itinerary below and more information at www.shinedown.com.

Fresh off one of the most dominant years of their career, Shinedown entered their next global chapter riding unprecedented momentum. Over the past year, the multi-platinum band released four major songs, “Dance, Kid, Dance,” “Killing Fields,” “Three Six Five,” and the era-defining “Searchlight,” each reinforcing their position as one of the most powerful forces in modern music. “Dance, Kid, Dance” and “Killing Fields” both reached #1 at rock radio, while “Three Six Five” became a global crossover hit, topping #1 at Alternative radio, landing Top 10 at Hot AC and AC, and breaking into the Top 20 at Top 40. In the process, Shinedown extended their record with the most #1 songs on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart history (with 21 #1’s) and Mediabase’s Active Rock Chart (with 23 #1’s), continuing a legacy built on consistency, ambition, and emotional connection.

Recently the band made history with “Searchlight,” as they debuted the track at the band’s Grand Ole Opry debut. Frontman Brent Smith introduced the song by telling the audience: “Sometimes when you listen close enough to the universe and you’re willing to receive something from it- a song can come out of thin air. We didn’t find this one, it found us.” See a clip of the Opry performance HERE and introduction of the band by Carrie Underwood Here. The performance quickly became the most talked-about moment of the night, resonating deeply with fans and critics alike. Written by Brent Smith, Eric Bass, and Dave Bassett and produced by Eric Bass at Big Animal Studio, the song showcases Shinedown at their most expansive, blending rock with Americana, rhythm and blues, bluegrass, and outlaw country influences, while retaining the anthemic power that defines their sound.

Recently the band’s impact over the past year has also been recognized at the highest levels of the industry. Shinedown are nominated at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards for Rock Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year, and Rock Song of the Year for “Dance, Kid, Dance.” These nominations follow a landmark showing at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the band won both Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year for “A Symptom of Being Human,” marking the second consecutive year Shinedown have been recognized among the genre’s top honors.

Beyond the studio, Shinedown’s recent live milestones reflect their global scale. The band sold out Madison Square Garden for the first time during their Dance, Kid, Dance arena tour, a career-defining achievement that mirrored the explosive demand seen across the entire run. The tour also carried a meaningful philanthropic impact, raising $300,000 for Musicians On Call through a $1-per-ticket donation that helped launch a new bedside music program in partnership with HCA Florida Healthcare.

With chart-topping releases, historic first, major award recognitions and the long awaited EI8HT coming May 29th, Shinedown are kicking off 2026 with unmatched momentum. Be on the lookout for more coming from Shinedown soon!