RSVP for Shinrin-Yoku: Forest Bathing at Olbrich

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: An introductory 30-minute talk provides insight to Shinrin-Yoku, followed by a gentle, slow-moving, and silent walk through the gardens to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the gardens. Your guide will provide prompts that make this a deeply sensorial experience. Light refreshment provided at the end.

Instructor: Kate Bast, Shinrin-Yoku Madison

This class is for adults

Wednesday, December 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Bolz Conservatory

Registration Deadline: November 26

$70/$60 member

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Health & Fitness
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Shinrin-Yoku: Forest Bathing at Olbrich - 2025-11-26 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Shinrin-Yoku: Forest Bathing at Olbrich - 2025-11-26 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Shinrin-Yoku: Forest Bathing at Olbrich - 2025-11-26 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Shinrin-Yoku: Forest Bathing at Olbrich - 2025-11-26 00:00:00 ical