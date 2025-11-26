RSVP for Shinrin-Yoku: Forest Bathing at Olbrich

media release: An introductory 30-minute talk provides insight to Shinrin-Yoku, followed by a gentle, slow-moving, and silent walk through the gardens to immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the gardens. Your guide will provide prompts that make this a deeply sensorial experience. Light refreshment provided at the end.

Instructor: Kate Bast, Shinrin-Yoku Madison

This class is for adults

Wednesday, December 3, 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Bolz Conservatory

Registration Deadline: November 26

$70/$60 member