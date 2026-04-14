Shinrin-Yoku: Walks for the Weary

media release: Join us for a relaxing walk on the prairie at Holy Wisdom Monastery.

It will be a slow-paced quiet walk guided by Valerie Vervoort, a certified Shinrin-yoku guide. The intent of this 90-minute walk is renewal through using our senses of sight, hearing, touch and taste. Invitations planned by your guide are easy and subject to each person’s comfort level. Sharing and tea will be part of the experience.

Participants will need to dress appropriately for weather conditions and be able to walk a mile and a half on trails that are sometimes uneven and include gentle slopes. Walking sticks are encouraged. Walk starts and ends at the kiosk in the monastery building parking lot.

Proceeds from these walks go to support programs at Holy Wisdom Monastery.

2026 Dates/Times

• Jun. 6 – 10:00-11:30 am

• Aug. 1 – 10:00-11:30 am

• Oct. 3 – 10:00-11:30 am

Leader – Valerie Vervoort grew up exploring the woods and Mississippi River on her family farm in Northern Minnesota. She earned a master’s degree in education and taught in daycares for many years where she was known for gardening and encouraging kids to explore the outdoors. After retirement she volunteered as the ‘Garden Grandma’ at Fox Prairie Elementary School’s gardens. In 2020, she became an Oblate at Holy Wisdom Monastery, volunteered for prairie workdays and as a trail monitor. In 2024 her interest in the land as a healer lead to getting certified as a Forest Therapy Guide in May of that year. She has since lead Forest Therapy walks for Oblates, Sunday Assembly members and a visiting college choir.

Cost & Registration

$37/person (no lunch). Please register by Jun. 5, 2026. This offering is limited to 15 people and registration will close when full. There is no refund if you need to cancel your registration.

$56/person (with lunch, May 29 registration deadline)