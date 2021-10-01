media release: Doors Open at 10PM. 18+ to Enter; 21+ to Drink. $20 ($25 ages 18-20).

As of December 2018, Tripp Churchill set sail with Collin Maguire on the Ship Wrek project to take over the house scene. With over half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, editorial blog support, and ongoing playouts by respected acts such as Skrillex, Jauz, The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Zedd, Dillon Francis, and Tiesto, the boys are definitely gaining exposure. As of June 2019, Ship Wrek signed a record deal with Big Beat/Atlantic, lining them up releases all the way up through 2020. With all the new developments this summer, this is truly a turning point for the brand with this upcoming fall shaping up to be the biggest quarter for Ship Wrek yet.