The Sh!tshow

media release: Hot Ones meets stand-up as comedians improvise while eating spicy peppers. Headlined by TORY WARD:

From the Pacific Northwest and now residing in Chicago, Tory Ward combines her amiable, lighthearted personality with sardonic humor to create an experience that is uniquely hilarious. She is a regular host at Helium Comedy Club, was voted one of Portland's funniest people by the Willamette Week, and has performed in festivals across the country, such as The All Jane Comedy Festival, 208 Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, and was selected to perform at SF Sketchfest.

With performances by: Cam Honeyager, Eli Wilz

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1560019124879324/

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.