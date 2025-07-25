The Sh!tshow

× Expand Sarah Elizabeth Larson A close-up of Beckett Kenny. Beckett Kenny

media release: Hot Ones meets stand-up comedy! A ragtag team of brave comedians tell jokes while eating spicy hot peppers in this hilarious show headlined by BECKETT KENNY:

Beckett Kenny is one of Chicago comedy’s top comedic performers and producers. Known for successfully creating and running Laugh Factory’s longest running queer comedy showcase “Sashay” from 2018-2024 where he regularly backflipped live onstage. One of Chicago’s most energetic and versatile entertainers, Beckett has performed at most major venues and showcases in the city. Making appearances in the Annoyance's Queer Comedians to Watch, OnlyFansTV's LMAOF, the Viral hit show God and Angel, and much more! Well regarded by publications and his peers, Chicago Reader ranked him one of the top 5 comedians in the city in 2022 and describing him as, "A talented gay guy perfectly balancing the eclectic tastes of the alternative scene with a healthy respect for the traditional craft of stand-up comedy.”

Featuring: Rich Gomez, Owen Joyner

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Limited half-price early bird tickets available. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1357185935351766

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.