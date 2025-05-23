The Sh!tshow

× Expand Jason Hillman A close-up of Raegan Niemela. Raegan Niemela

media release: Hot Ones meets stand-up comedy! A ragtag team of brave comedians tell jokes while eating spicy hot peppers in this hilarious show headlined by RAEGAN NIEMELA:

Raegan Niemela is a comedian and bar fly out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has performed across the U.S. in some comedy clubs and lots of weird rooms that make you wonder if comedy should be happening there. Maybe you've seen her at a comedy festival such as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, B4U Die in Anchorage, or High Planes in Denver. Or maybe you've seen her open for Steph Tolev, Jackie Kashian, Dan Soder, Kyle Kinane, or Nicole Byer. None of those? Then you've probably just seen her nursing a Miller High Life in your local dive.

Featuring performances by: Diego Avila, Will Franken, Chuky Razo

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1593484388006434/

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.