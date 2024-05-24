The Sh!tshow

× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Noah Mailloux on stage. Noah Mailloux

media release: Hot Ones meets stand-up as comedians improvise while eating spicy peppers. Headlined by JON DIAZ:

Jon Diaz is an irreverent comic based in Chicago. A regular at the Laugh Factory and Zanies and performs at comedy clubs across the country, he’s headlined Comedy Cabin, The Vixen, Holiday Club, and many other venues across the Midwest.

Stand-up comedy by: Jon Diaz, Dan Garcia, Nate Lorett

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm, The Forward Club, 917 E Mifflin St. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite, $15 day of show.SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.