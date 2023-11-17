× Expand courtesy Jim Flannigan Jim Flannigan on stage. Jim Flannigan

media release: Join us for THE SH!TSHOW: a stand-up comedy show where comedians improvise around mystery props and topics while eating hot peppers.

Featuring headliner Jim Flannigan, a nationally touring stand-up comedian from Chicago. Known for his fast-paced, clever punchlines, Jim is a regular headliner at top comedy clubs including Zanies and The Improv, as well as a regular performer at Chicago’s Laugh Factory and Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas, NV. Jim has opened for some of the biggest names in the world of comedy, including Sebastian Maniscalco, Demitri Martin, and more, along with TV appearances on ABC, NBC, WGN & NBC Sports among others. Flannigan spent three years as the co-host of the hilarious All Over the Place, a weekly podcast that is just that, with Pat McGann. In April 2023, Jim recorded a set for Nate Bargatze’s Nateland Presents The Showcase, to be released later this year.

With supporting performances by: Jared Porter, Cody Heck, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

----------

Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin St. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite or $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/6800574023306807/

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.