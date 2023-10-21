× Expand Trainman Photography Two people on stage with instruments. Manny Petty

media release: Relax and unwind at THE SH!TSHOW: a hilarious night of stand-up comedy at Breese Stevens Field’s flamingo-themed bar and performance space!

What is THE SH!TSHOW? We're not entirely sure. Maybe our comics will have to improvise using suggestions from the audience. Or perform while eating hot peppers. Or switch sets. Or pitch you a terrible business. Or pop out of a cauldron newly transformed into a green dude.

All we know for certain is that this is a stand-up comedy show featuring a lineup of very funny comedians. As to the rest, you'll just have to f*ck around and find out.

With headliner: Manny Petty (he/him) is a Chicago-based stand-up comedian and musician somewhere between Tom Petty and a Mani-Pedi. He is a first-generation Sicilian-American, happily gay-married house-husband, and former punk rocker turned clown. He has performed at the Loons on the Lake Comedy Festival, where in 2023 he was featured on the fest’s “Comedians to Watch” showcase.

Manny Petty’s song “Let’s Get Fat Together” debut at #40 on the A/C 200 charts in 2012 and was featured on Gay Chicago TV as well as Feast of Fun, one of the most famous LGBTQ podcasts in the world. he has performed as musical opener for a variety of Chicago comedians including Kelsie Huff (Zanies Comedy Club), Cameron Esposito (Mary's Attic), Beth Stelling (Side Track Video Bar), Matteo Lane (Side Track Video Bar), The Putterbaugh Sisters (Entertaining Julia), and Megan Drake (Town Hall Pub).

Plus stand-up featuring: Kadeem Fuller, Tyler Ross, Hayden Fredriksen, special guests!

H﻿osted by: Josh Glen

Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E Mifflin St. Enter the performance and bar area at Gate 6. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $15 online or cash at the door. No added fees.

$5 cash with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.