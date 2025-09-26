The Sh!tshow

× Expand Troy Dillard A close-up of Ton Johnson with a microphone. Ton Johnson

media release: Hot Ones meets stand-up comedy! A ragtag team of brave comedians tell jokes while eating spicy hot peppers in this hilarious show headlined by TON JOHNSON:

Ton Johnson uses comedy to react to every day life, with material relatable to a wide range of audiences. Ton was the 2020 winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition, has made regular appearances on TMZ Live, and has performed all over the country with touring headliners including Damon Wayans Jr., Jay Pharoah, and Charlie Berens.

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $15 in advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. Limited half-price early bird tickets available. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1313502157451282

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.