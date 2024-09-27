The Sh!tshow

× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Noah Mailloux on stage. Noah Mailloux

media release: Hot Ones meets stand-up as comedians improvise while eating spicy peppers. Headlined by DEVIN BLAKE:

Devin Blake is a writer and comedian currently based in the Milwaukee after performing in Los Angeles for the better part of a decade. His work as a writer has been featured on The Onion and New York Magazine. On stage, Devin makes light of the ups and downs of marriage and the struggle of raising two small children. He enjoys forgetting to pay his parking tickets and losing arguments to his 4-year-old.

With feature performances by: Bryan Leconte, Hayden Fredriksen, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm, The Forward Club, 917 E Mifflin St. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1123789126031548

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.