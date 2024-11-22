The Sh!tshow

× Expand Erik Schwerdtfeger Noah Mailloux on stage. Noah Mailloux

media release: Hot Ones meets stand-up as comedians improvise while eating spicy peppers. Headlined by TYSON COX:

Comedian Tyson Cox has been called "the human trash panda" because he's kind of cute kind of dirty. He is a Bigfoot enthusiast and an international comedian who will charm you with his wit and unique outlook. Tyson came from humble beginnings, growing up on a farm, to working with many of your favorite comedians; Jeremy Piven, Brian Posehn, Steve-O, Steve Rannazzisi--the list goes on. He's had an album go #1 on iTunes, been on Let's Fest Comedy Festival, was a top performer at the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas, co-produces Don't Tell Comedy in Indianapolis, and is the co-host for the Nerd News Network and Monster Monster.

With performances by: Liz Becker, Kay Baratti

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

Tickets are $10 in advance on Eventbrite, $15 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash at the doors with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/edit/1035017967937211

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.