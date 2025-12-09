Shlomit Cohen Kafri, Connie Yu

media release: This season’s exhibitions examine how personal, family and cultural histories shape the ways we live and create. This season’s artists translate memory and identity into a variety of visual art forms. Each exhibition invites reflection on resilience, revealing that cultural heritage is continually renewed through art, storytelling and shared experience. Together, these works illuminate how creativity helps to shape belonging across generations and cultures.

Winter Galleries Reception: Friday, January 9, 2026 | 5:30-8:30pm, Rotunda Stage Artist Talks start at 6pm

Tuesday, December 9, 2025 – Sunday, March 8, 2026:

Gallery III: Where Do You Wander?

A walk through two lives that find themselves alienated in unfamiliar territory, both within the body and out. Connie Yu and Shlomit Cohen Kafri showcase a reflection of their pasts and current lives, utilizing tenderness as a means to find belonging and healing in the turbulence.