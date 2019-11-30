Shop Local Market

press release: Put your money where your mouth is and shop small local businesses this year for all your holiday shopping needs. This newer shopping tradition is a way to circulate your resources back into OUR community and wouldn't be a celebration without customers and community members like YOU!

Find one of a kind gifts, artwork, locally made artisan products, cards, jewelry, chair massage, energy work and beyond. Bring your awesome self out to have fun, sample & enjoy cacao truffles, dance, connect with other friends in the community, , fill yourself up with nutritious, delicious healthy food & drink at the juice bar and get to know your makers!

Saturday November 30, 12-4pm

DJ Upliftbo spinning soulful Jamaican Tunes on the turntable to keep you movin & groovin!

If you are interested in vending; please email aubree at superchargesanctuary@gmail.com or call 608-213-3804

Local Businesses include:

Inspired Alchemy, LLC-serving up gourmet superfood & CBD cacao truffles

Sunrise Doula & Botanicals Herbal Medicine-tinctures, teas, elixirs & amazing Art

Surrender Within-ritual boxes, greeting cards & love notes

OoLaLa Crepes-Sweet & Savory Crepes prepared to order

Therese Malischke, LMY, LLC-Chair massage

Sacred Joy-Ayurvedic Teas

Metaphysical Medicine & Structurely Sound-mini reiki sessions, wire wrap crystal jewelry

SuperCharge! Foods Smoothie and Juice Bar 1902 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-230-5540
