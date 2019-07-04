Shorewood Hills Fourth of July Fireworks

press release: Put a finishing touch on a great day by joining us at the Blackhawk Country Club at dusk (about 9:30 pm) for our Annual Fireworks Display. Blankets may be put out on the 10th hold hill after 5:00 pm. The volunteers of the EMS & Fire Association began setting up and shooting the fireworks show at Blackhawk in 1948. Over the last 68+ years the show has evolved to be bigger, better and safer. This year’s show should be excellent. The EMS & Fire Association volunteers always have a surprise or two up their sleeves. While there is no charge for the show, donations are heartily encouraged and will be solicited at the Country Club. If you enjoy the show, please help! Contributions can be made at any time to the “Shorewood Hills Fireworks Fund.” Mail contributions to: 810 Shorewood Boulevard, Madison, WI 53705.

We hope that everyone has a safe and enjoyable Independence Day Celebration! If you have any questions about the events, please call the Village Hall at 267-2680.