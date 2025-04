media release: Bring signs or sign-making materials and join us for a peaceful protest against the Trump regime’s refusal to abide the law and their oaths. We will gather in friendship and community to support the US Constitution, judges, and the courts.

We meet at the corner of University Ave & Shorewood Blvd near Ancora Coffee (3256 University Ave). Saturday, April 26, 2025 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM