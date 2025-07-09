media release: Short Films by David Lynch

USA | DCP | 102 min.

Director: David Lynch

This program explores the remarkable, visionary short works of David Lynch, an artist who frequently experimented beyond the form of the feature-length movie. The selections include digital restorations of six short films by Lynch: Six Men Getting Sick (1967), The Alphabet (1968), The Grandmother (1970), The Amputee, Version 1 and Version 2 (1974), and Premonitions Following an Evil Deed (1995). The program will conclude with “Lonely Souls,” episode 7 of season 2 of Twin Peaks (1990, 47 min.), followed by an in-person discussion with this episode’s editor, Mary Sweeney.

What is summer without summer movies? At the Cinematheque between June 25 and August 1, every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evening will come alive with free cinematic excitement. Join us for salutes to recently departed film legends David Lynch and Gene Hackman, discover the passionate cinephilia of Claude Lelouch, or sample some 70s Hong Kong martial arts mayhem. There’s more: W.C. Fields, punk rockers & zombies, a 60s Japanese masterwork, and a dazzling Euro bank heist thriller. All programs begin at 7 p.m. in the regular Cinematheque venue, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue.

