media release: Get ready for a night of quick games, big laughs, and even bigger chaos! Short Form Showdown brings improvisers together to battle it out in fast-paced, team-based, ridiculous improv challenges—all fueled by audience suggestions and a whole lot of friendly competition. Points will be won, rules will be bent, and no improviser is safe from the madness. It’s a game show–style rollercoaster where the only real prize is having the most fun! Produced by Erica Christensen and Amalgam Improv. The show is on June 11th at the Forward Club. Expect PG-13 content.

Doors open at 6:00, show starts at 7:00 pm and will likely run until about 9:00pm. The show is free with donations encouraged.

https://www.facebook.com/events/697178696136021/