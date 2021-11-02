ONLINE: Short Term Medical Missions to Central America

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

Presented by: Douglas Dulli, MD, MS

About the speaker: I am a recently retired professor of Neurology and former director of the MEDiC Student-Run Free Clinic program. I have as an avocation pursued short-term medical missions to Central America (7 – 10 days), to assist in providing primary medical care and triage as well as share the lives, if only briefly, of the rural underserved in the mountains of Central America (and elsewhere).

About the presentation: This will be a descriptive presentation summarizing some of the activities and experiences of 30 medical brigades over the course of 20+ years, limited for my audience here to countries in Central America, primarily Honduras and Guatemala. These brigades were under the aegis of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, as well as an NGO in Texas, MEDICO who provided me with my initial experience and training in this work.