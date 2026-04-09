Shorter Parole, Safer Streets, Lower Costs

media release: 5:00-6:00pm Talk; 6:00-7:00pm Reception, Discovery Building, Orchard View Room, 330 N. Orchard St. – Madison

This event is being presented by The Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE) and the Department of Economics.

In this talk, Neal will explore how shorter parole periods reduces reincarceration rates, saving the state millions of dollars.

Halved parole time → 45% fewer returns to prison

No increase in crime or felonies from shortened paroles

Millions saved yearly in prisons & supervision

Implementing smarter rules break the revolving door of criminals back into prison

More about Derek Neal:

Derek Neal is the William C. Norby Professor of Economics in the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics at the University of Chicago. His research examines the impact of criminal justice policies on racial inequality in the United States as well as the design of incentive and accountability systems for US educators.

Neal received the Llewellyn John and Harriet Manchester Quantrell Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching in 2016. He is a Fellow of the Society of Labor Economists and a past President of the Midwest Economics Association. He has served as Editor of the Journal of Human Resources, the Journal of Labor Economics, and the Journal of Political Economy. Neal earned his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Virginia.