Should I Downsize My Home?

press release: Do you have too much house and too many possessions? It may be time to downsize. Get practical ideas from professionals on making the move and reducing possesions at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. Fred Siegenthaler, of Restaino & Associates, will discuss the joys and challenges of his move from a single-family home to a condominium. Deborah Straub, of Vintage Harvest, LLC, will provide tips on selling your belongings.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.