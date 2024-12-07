Show Choir Preview Show
to
Monona Grove High School 4400 Monona Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Join us for an unforgettable afternoon/evening of song and dance as we showcase the incredible talents of high school and middle school show choirs! This preview show is the perfect chance to support local young performers, celebrate the energy of show choir, and experience the dedication and artistry that go into each routine. Don’t miss this exciting night filled with music, choreography, and community spirit!
Tickets $10 adults $7 students and seniors.
- 3pm & 7PM shows with Dinner Concessions available 5-7pm
- 3 pm show featuring Monona Grove's Silver Dimension and Silver Connection groups and Fort Atkinson's Lexington Singers and South High Street Singers.
- 7 pm show featuring Deforest's Middle School and High School groups, along with Monona Grove's GDS Middle School group and Silver Connection.